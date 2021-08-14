Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 6 — Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Santa Mc Williams and Linda Stern, third; and Fran Martin and Charlene Pruden, fourth.
Aug. 9 — Fran Morgan and Van Odom were first; Blaine Miller and Flora Debartolo, second; and in a tie for third, Dave Murdoc and Linda Stearns, and Fran Martin and Joan Jones.
To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917.
