Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners for Aug. 14 were Susan Samples and Charlene Purden, first; Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrrell, second; Rose Brown and Van Odom, third.
Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first on Aug. 17; Cathie Flanagan and Blaine Miller, second; Renee Tyrrell and Linda Stearns, third.
