Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.

Winners for Aug. 14 were Susan Samples and Charlene Purden, first; Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrrell, second; Rose Brown and Van Odom, third.

Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first on Aug. 17; Cathie Flanagan and Blaine Miller, second; Renee Tyrrell and Linda Stearns, third.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you