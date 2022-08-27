Club News 08.27.22

The attached picture is of Muskogee New Friends enjoying breakfast at Grandview Baptist Church. From left to right: Melba Belyard, Brenda Job, Wanda Mallard (treasurer), Donna Cousparis, Betty Tackett (vice president), Pat Adams (president), Thelma Terrill (secretary), Mary Downing, Esther Hunter. If you are interested in joining this group call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.