Club News 08.27.22

Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 19 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Tied for second were Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, and Ken Epperson and Judy Epperson; Renee Tyrell and Fran Martin were fourth.
Aug. 22 — Flora Debartolo and Renee Tyrell were first; Tied for second were Fran Martin and Judy Seymour, and Judy Epperson and Ken Epperson.
• • •
Muskogee Garden Club
Muskogee Garden Club Lists Upcoming Speakers
The Muskogee Garden Club resumes regular meetings following summer break. The public is always invited to join the membership in the group's monthly meetings. For guests attending the September meeting and becoming new members the first year, dues will be waived. Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Muskogee County Fairgrounds at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St. Meetings consist of an interesting speaker and a short business meeting. Refreshments are served.
Upcoming slate of speakers includes:
Sept. 15 — News on 6 Storm Chaser, J.D. McManus. J.D. has a passion for weather and has traveled our state and others covering tornadic storms, flooding, and even hurricanes. J.D., with his wife, Brandy, have made their home in Fort Gibson and are the owners of Mac’s, the oldest hamburger joint in the oldest town in Oklahoma. Join us to get his insights on the weather and how it can affect your gardening.
Oct. 20 – Local history aficionado Roger Bell graduated in the first class at Hilldale and followed that with his bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University. Banking is his profession, but history is his passion. He was a founding member of Three Rivers Museum. These devoted folks transformed a decayed train depot into a flagship regional museum. Roger has been busy this year with Muskogee’s 150-year-anniversary activities. We are fortunate to get Roger to show us some historical links to Honor Heights and Spaulding Park as well as our nearly 100-year-old Club.
Nov. 17 – Tom Roberts graduated Okay High School, Bacone College, and Northeastern State University. His degree is in education with an emphasis on Biology, specifically Ornithology. He taught General Science, Biology, and Environmental Science at Okay and Fort Gibson Schools for 30 years. He has had jobs as a state park naturalist and as an instructor of Wildlife Ecology at Rogers State University, as well as naturalist, zoologist, and horticulturalist at Honor Heights Park. He has served as the local chapter vice president and president of the Audubon Society. Tom enjoys duck hunting, reenacting history, and tennis. Join us for Tom’s presentation on birding and his love of nature.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends
Aug. 31 — It’s the “5th Wednesday” lunch day. The group will meet at noon at Bricktown Brewery Restaurant, 415 W. Shawnee Bypass. Come and enjoy good food and friendly conversation. If you need more info or transportation, call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
