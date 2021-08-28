Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 16 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrell, third.
Aug. 20 — Phyllis Hearn and John Overstreet were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; Fran Martin and Charlene Pruden, third.
Aug. 23 —Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, second; Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden, third.
Bridge games will be suspended until Sept .10 due to health concerns.
