Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 26 — Joan Jones and Robert Gaddy were first; Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns were second.
Aug. 29 — Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were first; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, second; and Robert Gaddy and Rose Brown, third.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild monthly meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Grace Episcopal Church, Sixth and Court streets. Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m., when members may bring snacks to share and visit. At 6:30 is a business meeting, and then we have show and tell and a program relating to quilting. MAQG is open to any interested quilter who is welcome to attend as a guest. We have many accomplished quilters who would love to share their expertise. We welcome all styles of quilters and quilts. Come and join us for a great meeting.
McIntosh County Democratic Party
McIntosh County Democratic Party will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The meeting will be held at the Jim Lucas Public Library.
Special guest speaker will be Madison Horn, U.S. Senate candidate.
Muskogee New Friends Club
Sept. 7 — The First Wednesday Dominoes Group will meet at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgeee Ave., at 10:15 a.m. for breakfast. Following the meal, they will move to Pat Adams' home to play Chickenfoot Dominoes. For info, call Pat Adams: (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Sept. 9 — The monthly meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 10 a.m. Bring a brunch-style food item to share with the group. Come and enjoy the fun and games and visiting with friends. For info, call Pat Adams: (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St., Muskogee. Kristen Carollo, Health Planning coordinator for Muskogee County Health Department, and Daniel Ortiz, epidemiologist for Muskogee County Health Department, will be our guest speakers. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome. Information /Questions: (918) 351-4605.
