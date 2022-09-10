Daughters of the American Revolution
Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Senior Citizen Center, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave. The group will discuss plans for celebration of Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23).
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
Contact Mary Downing at (918) 869-7891 with questions, concerns or for transportation to the meeting.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
Muskogee County Retired Educators invites all retired teachers and support personnel to its first meeting for 2022-2023. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. There is no scheduled speaker. Jeannie Van Veen, OREA district director, will give an overview of the organization's goals for this year. All new retirees are invited to come see old friends and learn more about the state and county organizations. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club resumes meeting following our summer break at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The meeting will be held at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St. This month’s speaker will be News on 6 Storm Chaser, J.D. McManus. J.D. has a passion for weather and has traveled our state and others covering tornadic storms, flooding, and even hurricanes. J.D., and his wife Brandy have made their home in Fort Gibson and are the owners of Mac’s, the oldest hamburger joint in the oldest town in Oklahoma. Join us to get his insights on the weather and how it can affect your gardening. The public is always invited to join the membership in our monthly meetings. For guests attending the September meeting and becoming new members, the first year dues will be waived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.