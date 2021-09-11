Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 30 — First place, Van Odom and Frank Morgan; Phyllis Hearn and Rose Brown, second; Joan Jones and Eleanor Kuykendall, third.
Sept. 3 —Tied for first place were Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, Frank Morgan and Van Odom; J. Fran Martin & Charlene Pruden, third; Camp Bonds and Eleanor Kuykendall, fourth.
To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917.
Hira Temple and Hira Court
Hira Temple and Hira Court will be hosting a fun night from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Cost is $10 at the door. BYOB. Dress is casual — jeans and T-shirts.
The annual Potentate/Commandress Ball honorees are Illustrious Potentate Ramone Malone, the Illustrious Commandress LaVanda Hartgraves. The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 25 at the Muskogee Civic Center, Fourth and Boston streets. Tickets are $35, and dinner is included.
Information: (918) 360-0371.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will resume their monthly meeting on Sept. 17. The meeting will be at 1:30 at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. All former and new retirees are welcome to their first meeting. Join them to learn more about our organization and enjoy fellowship with old and new friends. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616. They encourage wearing a mask.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club resumes meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16, under the pavilion outside the butterfly garden in Honor Heights Park. New members joining in September will have the annual membership waived. Existing members membership fees of $20 single or $30 family will be payable in September. New members are encouraged to come visit with like-minded gardening enthusiasts in the historic club.
This month’s speaker is local legend Pete Carson. Borovetz-Carson Greenhouses has been furnishing quality plants at a reasonable price to Muskogee for over 60 years. The subject matter is up to Pete, but he is always entertaining.
For this meeting they will wear masks and social distance at this outside venue. Masks will be available.
