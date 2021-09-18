Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Friday Afternoon Pairs
Sept. 10 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Santa McWilliams and Joan Jones, third; and Linda Stearns and Flora Debartolo, fourth.
Monday Afternoon Pairs
Sept. 13 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, second; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.
To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917.
