Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Friday Afternoon Pairs 

Sept. 10 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Santa McWilliams and Joan Jones, third; and Linda Stearns and Flora Debartolo, fourth.

Monday Afternoon Pairs

Sept. 13 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, second; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.

To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.

For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917.

