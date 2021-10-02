Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Sept. 24 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; tied for second and third were Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, and John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn; Bill Samples and Camp Bonds were fourth

Sept. 27 — Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden, third.

 

Muskogee New Friends

Oct.6 — The “1st Wednesday group” will meet at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson for breakfast at 10:30 a.m. After eating, the group will move to Betty Tackett's home in Fort Gibson to play “chicken foot” dominoes. For info, call Betty, (330) 234-7487.

Oct.7 — New Friends will be helping at the Red Cross blood drive at the Civic Center from noon-5 p.m. Work is divided into two shifts: noon-2:30 p.m., and 2:30-5 p.m. If you can volunteer, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.

Oct.8 — New Friends general meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m. Bring a finger food to share and enjoy the fellowship and information with your friends.

