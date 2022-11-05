Fort Gibson Genealogical and Historical Society
The Fort Gibson Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in the Parlor of First United Methodist Church in Fort Gibson. All members, past and present, are urged to attend the meeting. All visitors also are welcome.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to share a love of quilts and the art of quilting with others. The group meets every second Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church at Sixth and Court streets.The meeting will be at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Members may bring snacks to share and the group engages in fellowship. They then have a general meeting, “show & tell,” and a program related to quilting. This month’s program is presented by Linda Hare, who will show unusual ways to use items from Dollar Tree. All guests can visit twice before paying yearly dues.
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10, to be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. The guest speaker will be a representative/therapist from the Kelly B. Todd Cerebal Palsy & Neuro-muscular Center. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
