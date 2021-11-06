Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Oct 29 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second; Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan, third; and fourth place was tied between Bill and Sue Ann Samples; Marcia Owen and Becky Powers; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker.
Nov. 1 — Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and in a tie for third were Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, and Fran Martin and Margaret Kymes.
Muskogee New Friends
Nov. 8 — The “Sew-n So” group will meet at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
Nov.12 — New Friends monthly General Meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Bring a snack or finger food to share with the group.The speaker for the meeting will be Annie Czaruk. Annie is with Fostering Hope House. Fostering Hope is a nonprofit organization that provides a loving place for children when they need shelter before going into a foster home. New Friends has lap covers that they made and want to present to the home. Annie will be an interesting speaker, so come and welcome her to the New Friends group. Information: Pat Adams (918), 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11, to be held at the Senior Station (old fire station) 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave. Hope Hardesty, LPN, and Paige Luker, LPN, from Brookdale Senior Living Center will be the speakers. November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Discussion topics will be aging, dementia, and medications to keep the mind healthy. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information: (918) 781-2634.
Soroptimist International of Muskogee
Soroptimist International of Muskogee has resumed in-person meetings which follow safety protocol. Members may also attend the meetings by Zoom. Five members recently attended the SIA Fall Conference in Midwest City. The club received recognition for achieving five of six targeted areas. Unfortunately, that sixth area, the Dream It, Be It program, was delayed last year due to COVID restrictions. On Oct. 22, it was kicked off. SI of Muskogee is partnering with Muskogee Public Schools to provide the DIBI program to a group of 22 seventh-grade girls at Ben Franklin. The program aims to empower girls with the confidence and tools they need to achieve their professional and personal dreams. The club will have a booth at the First United Methodist Church's Frost on the Pumpkin Vintage and Craft Show on Nov. 12-13. The New 2 You Jewelry booth will have lots of jewelry priced to sell. Plans are being made for a club Christmas Party on Dec. 9.
