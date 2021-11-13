Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Nov. 5 — Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo were first; Tied for second and third were Camp Bonds and Eleanor Kuykendall, and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were fourth.
Nov. 8 — First were Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns; Fran Martin and Ralph Parker, second; and Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were third.
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association
The Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Nov 19 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Guest speaker will be Angie Rush. She will give an overview of Three Rivers Museum's history, its displays and the special events that are held there. Jeannie Van Veen, district director, will give a legislative update. All Muskogee County retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
Muskogee Garden Club
The public is encouraged to join members of the Muskogee Garden Club at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Muskogee County Extension Office, 1440 S. Cherokee Drive. The speaker this month will be Loretta Merritt of Shortline Farms. Loretta is a Muskogee County Master Gardener and operates a successful elderberry farm in Cherokee County. She and her husband have created and market many elderberry products at both the Tahlequah Farmers Market and online. Join them and hear a most knowledgeable gardener share her story of taking this healthful product from dream to reality.
Refreshments will be served, and a brief business meeting will follow.
