Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Nov. 21 — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Judy Seymour and Margaret Kimes, third.
Nov 28 — Dave Murdock and John Overstreet were first; tied for second and third, Van Odom and Frank Morgan, and Flo Debartolo and Renee Tyrrell.
Muskogee New Friends Club
Dec. 9 — General Meeting. The group will be celebrating the Christmas Season with a luncheon beginning at 11a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Bring your favorite Christmas dish to share with all. Bring a $10 gift to play “Dirty Santa.” Also, bring a few canned food items, which will be taken to the Muskogee Food Pantry. This will be a meeting full of fun and fellowship, so, please plan to attend. For info or transportation, call Pat Adams: (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
