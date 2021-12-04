Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Nov. 29 — In a tie for first and second place were Frank Morgan and Van Odom, and Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell.
Muskogee New Friends
The Muskogee New Friends Club will celebrate the Christmas season at their General Meeting on Dec. 10 at Grandview Baptist Church, 3808 S. Cherokee Drive. Luncheon will be served at 11 a.m. The Club will provide the ham. Members are asked to bring a side dish or a dessert. Also, bring a few canned goods to be taken to the food pantry.
Following the luncheon, a gift exchange will provide some fun. Bring a $10 gift for this exchange. Come and enjoy the fellowship and Christmas celebration. For more info, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be a Christmas luncheon at noon Dece. 9, to be held at the Catfish Ranch restaurant, 2250 S. 32nd St., in Muskogee. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information: (918) 781-2634.
