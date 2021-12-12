Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Dec. 3 — First were Joan Jones and Camp Bonds; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, third.
Dec. 6 — In a tie for first and second were Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, and Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrell; Rose Brown and Linda Sterns were third.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
On Dec 17th at 11:00 Muskogee County Retired Educators will have their Christmas luncheon at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave. Golden Corral will cater the luncheon. Hospitality Chair Loretta Reed has planned games and surprises for the members. Cost for the luncheon is $11 per person. All retired educators and support personnel are invited. Information: Sharon Zawaski (918) 687-1616.
