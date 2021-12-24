Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Dec. 17 — Green Country Duplicate Bridge Club held their annual Christmas Party with 14 pairs in attendance.

Winners were in A section: Renee Tyrrell and Linda Stearns were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, third; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, fourth; Cathie Flanagan and Joan Jones, fifth; and Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, sixth.

In A & B section: Sally French and Becky Crocker were first.

This was also a STaC Tournament for District 15 with the following Muskogee club members placing overall in the Friday afternoon Open Pairs with 47.5 tables:

Renee Tyrrell and Linda Stearns were fourth; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, sixth; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, seventh; and Frank Morgan and Van Odom, eighth.

Dec. 20 — First were Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were second.

If you are interested in playing bridge or learning how to play bridge in a friendly setting, contact Santa McWilliams,  (918) 348-8313 OR Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063.

Muskogee New Friends Club

Dec. 29 — It’s a 5th Wednesday, so it’s time for “Meet, Greet and Eat." The group will go to Harmony House, 208 S. Seventh St. Come at 11 a.m., and enjoy a good lunch and then browse the bakery. For more info, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426. 

