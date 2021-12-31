Muskogee New Friends Club
Jan. 5 — The “Chickenfoot” dominoes group will meet at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, they will move to the home of Betty Tackett in Fort Gibson, for game playing. For info, call Betty, (330) 234-7487.
Jan. 6 — New Friends will be helping at the Red Cross blood drive at the Civic Center from 12 to 5 p.m. Work is divided into two shifts — Noon to 2:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5 p.m. If you can volunteer, call Pat Adams, (918) 680-1426.
Jan. 10 — The sewing group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 9 a.m. For info, call Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
