Club News 03.15.20

• Green Country Duplicate Bridge Club
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday Wednesday, and Friday at 12:30 pm in Kiwanis Senior Center 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann at (918) 682-3098.
Winners for March 4 were Bill and Susan Samples first; Rose Brown and Cathie Flanagan second; Joan Jones and Janice Chance third.
March 6, Phyliss Hearn and John Overstreet were first; Donna Taylor and Charlene Pruden second; Dave Murdock and Van Odom third; and JoAnn Poirier and Lisa Poirier fourth.
Santa McWilliams and Joan Jones were first on March 9; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns second; and Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy third.
• Muskogee County Historical Society
Muskogee County Historical Society invites members and the public to attend the March monthly meeting at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., at 11:30 a.m., March 19. Sharon “ShIronbutterfly” Thomas-Ray will be the featured speaker.
Sharon "ShIronbutterfly" Thomas-Ray graduated from Muskogee's Manual Training High School in 1965 with honors at age 16. She graduated from California State University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Behavioral Sciences. After working several years in Early Childhood Education, Sharon graduated from Pepperdine University with a master’s in Education.
Sharon returned to Muskogee after decades of working in the education, marketing and sales fields and on the speakers circuit as a motivational speaker focused on personal leadership and overcoming adversity.
Sharon is founder of LegacyKeepersRus, founding director of the Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival and serves on numerous boards and committees encompassing many community endeavors. As vice president of the Muskogee County Historical Society, she is focused on preserving and restoring historical places, events and people.
For additional information contact Pat Ragsdale, president, at (918) 207-9538, or Sharon Ray, vice president, at (918) 616-1264.
• Muskogee County Retired Educators Association
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will resume its regular monthly meetings on at 1:30 p.m., Friday March 20 at Three Rivers Museum.
Guest speaker will be Angie Rush. She will discuss present and future plans and programs for the Three Rivers Museum.
Jeannie Van Veen, district director for OREA, will give an update on the COLA and other matters before the state legislature.
Officers for the following two years will be elected. Refreshments will be provided by Gayle Piester.
All retired educators and support personnel are welcome to attend. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
• Muskogee Garden Club
The Thursday March 19th meeting of the Muskogee Garden Club will be a special evening meeting at Blossom’s Garden Center, 3012 E. Hancock St. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with refreshments provided by Glenda Broome and Connie Stout.
Following a short business meeting, Blossom owners, Laura and Matt Weatherbee, will present a program on the newest plant offerings for the 2020 growing season and their top picks. A tour of the greenhouses will follow. There will be a discussion on the upcoming Garden Market at the Honor Heights Pavilion and officers for the 2020-2021 year. Recipes are needed for the cookbook. Memberships are payable now.
For more information, contact President David Redding, (918) 478-9649.
• Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the second floor Grant Foreman room of the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave. Jonita Mullins will present the story of Dr. Isabel Cobb as we celebrate Women’s History Month. Miriam Goodin will serve as the hostess for refreshments. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
• New Friends Club
Mar. 18 — The “Brunch Bunch” will be meeting at Speedway Grille, 2012 W. Okmulgee Ave. at 10:15 a.m. Breakfast menu till 10:30 a.m., then lunch menu. After eating the group will move to Kate Frank Apartment complex for "Chicken Foot” games. For info, call June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
Mar. 19 — New Friends will be volunteering at the Red Cross blood drive at the Civic Center. Work is divided into two shifts — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., and 2-5 p.m. Contact Sue Bishop if you can help: (918) 685-0764.
