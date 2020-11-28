Muskogee New Friends

Dec. 2 — Come for breakfast at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson at 10:30 a.m. After eating, the group will go on to the home of Betty Tackett to play “Chicken Foot Dominoes.” Information: Betty, (330) 234-7487.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you