Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Winners for Jan. 31 — Van Odom and Jon Overstreet were first; Fran Martin and Becky Powers, second; and tied for third were Rose Brown and Dave Murdock, and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker.
NARFE
The next meeting of Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, at The Barracks, 4717 W. Okmulgee Ave. Victor Lezama, CEO and founder, will host and be the speaker. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information: (918) 781-2634.
