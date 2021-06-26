Muskogee New Friends
June 30 — It’s a 5th Wednesday, so it’s time for “Meet, Greet and Eat.” The group will go to the “I Don’t Care” Restaurant on West Shawnee Bypass. They will meet at 11:30 a.m. Come have a good lunch and enjoy fellowship with a fun group of ladies. For more info, call Pat Adams, (918) 680-1426.
It’s time to pay annual dues for New Friends. The dues have been reduced this year to $10. Send to Treasurer Wanda Mallard or pay at the next regular meeting.
