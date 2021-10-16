Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Oct. 6 — Joan Jones and Camp Bond were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; and Fran Martin and Charlene Pruden, third.
Oct. 11 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Fran Martin and Charlene Pruden, second; and Cathie Flanagan and Marcia Owen, third.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct 21 at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St., Muskogee. The public is invited to join with the Club membership to welcome this month’s speaker, Rick Ewing. Rick is the assistant director of Muskogee Parks Department. An Oklahoma State University Landscape Architecture graduate, Ewing has worked over 30 years with the City of Muskogee. Some accomplishments during tenure include: the Clay Harrell Arboretum, the Garden of Lights, the Love-Hatbox Complex, Community Gardens, the Papilion, the new Depot Green and the newly renovated Fire Station #3 to serve as the Senior Citizens Center. Bring your questions for Ewing.
Following Ewing’s talk, there will be a brief business meeting.
Muskogee New Friends Club
Oct. 20 — The “3rd Wednesday Group” will meet for breakfast at the Boom-a-Rang Diner, 3244 S. Cherokee Drive, at 10:15 a.m. After eating, they will move to Grandview Baptist Church. At 11:30 a.m., they will carpool to Zereta Thompson's home to play dominoes. For info, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.
Oct. 22 — The 4th Friday Group, “Cards and Games,” has moved to a new location since the closing of Cowboy's. They will now meet at 11 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Bring your own lunch and drink. There is a beverage machine at the center. For bridge info, call Thelma Terrill (918) 687-6128. For domino info, call June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.
