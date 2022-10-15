Muskogee Garden Club
Members of the Muskogee Garden Club would like to invite you to attend their next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St.
The speaker will be local history aficionado, Roger Bell, who graduated in the first class at Hilldale and followed that with his Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University. Banking is his profession, but history is his passion. He was a founding member of Three Rivers Museum. These devoted folks transformed a decayed train depot into a flagship regional museum. Roger has been busy this year with Muskogee’s 150-year-anniversary activities. Roger will show some historical links to Honor Heights and Spaulding Park as well as the nearly 100-year-old Muskogee Garden Club.
A brief business meeting will follow. Refreshments will be served.
