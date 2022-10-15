Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.