• Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann, (918) 682-3098.
On Feb. 26, Santa McWilliams and Ann Kent were first, and Minnie Sheffield and Robert Gaddy were second.
On Feb. 28, Dave Murdock and Ann Kent were first; Linda Stearns and Joan Chapman were second; Grace Sweeney and Janie Cole were third; and Otis and Senna Lovette were fourth.
On March 2, Joan Chapman and Renee Tyrrell were first, and Santa McWilliams and Joan Jones were second.
• Muskogee New Friends
March 9 — The “Quilters Group” will be at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. A half price burger run to Boom-a-Rang for lunch. The group is always looking for new quilters or someone who likes to sew. For more info, call Carolyn Snider, (918) 577-0491.
March 13 — The monthly general meeting will be a potato luncheon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The potatoes and condiments will be provided. Bring a side dish of salad or dessert to share. Meet at 11 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. Also, bring a “show and tell” item or plan to share your talent with the the group. Put on your “green” and come out and have some fun. For more info, call Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
• NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 1:30 p.m. March 12 in Muskogee at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Program will be given by Vicky Watkins, district manager of the Social Security Administration. All federal employees, members and guests are welcome.
