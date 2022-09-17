Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Sept. 2 — Joan Jones and Fran Martin were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo, third.
Sept. 9 — Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns were first; Dave Murdock and Van Odom, second; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, third.
Muskogee New Friends Club
Sept. 21 — The 3rd Wednesday group will meet at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 10 a.m. After breakfast, they will move to Pat Adams' home at 11 a.m. for “Chickenfoot Dominoes.” For info, call Pat (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Sept. 23 — The 4th Friday game day folks will meet at Speedway Grille at 10 a.m. They will then move to the Senior Citizen Center at 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave., for games at 11 a.m. Come and enjoy the new location!
Sept. 26 — The Sew-n-Sew Group will be at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Come for 9:15 a.m. till noon. For info, call Wanda Mallard (702) 809-3187.
