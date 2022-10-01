Fort Gibson Genealogy and Historical Society
The Fort Gibson Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in the parlor of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Gibson. All members, past and present, are urged to attend. Any visitors who may be interested in genealogy are also welcome.
Information: Marcia, (918) 781-9883, or Marcy, (918) 441-4760.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Sept. 19 — Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan were first; Dave Murdock and John Overstreet, second; Ken Epperson and Judy Epperson, third.
Sept. 23 — Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends Club
Oct. 5 — It’s time for a Boom-a-Rang breakfast in Fort Gibson at 10 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the group will move to Betty Tackett’s home to play Chickenfoot Dominoes. For info, call Betty: (330) 234-7487.
Oct. 10 — The Sew-n-Sew group will be at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Arrive at 9:15 a.m. Come and quilt or bring your own project to work on. For info, call Wanda Mallard (702) 809-3187.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.