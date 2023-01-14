Daughters of the American Revolution
Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m., Jan. 21 in the Grant Foreman Room of the Muskogee Public Library. Sharon Ray of Legacy Keepers R Us will present the program.
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Mary Downing, Chapter Regent, (918) 869-7891.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 6 — Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Marcia Owen and Janie Cole, third; and Van Odom and Frank Morgan, fourth.
Jan 9 — Joan Jones and Fran Martin were first; Santa McWilliams and Cathie Flanagan, second; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, third; and tied for fourth place were Frank Morgan and Van Odom; Rene Tyrell and Flora Debartolo; and Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The next meeting of the Muskogee County Retired Educators will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Bring your favorite snacks, beverages, and games for a fun afternoon. Information: President Sharon Zawaski, (918) 816-1446.
Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to join them for their next meeting. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the OSU Extension Office, 1440 S. Cherokee St.
This month's speaker will be Susie Lawrence. She will speak on her most current garden passion, the Amaryllis. Susie is a longtime Muskogee County Master Gardener and lover of flowers and plants. She is one of the original organizers of the Muskogee Farmers Market and served as its market manager for 13 years. She is a retired grower of plants and cut flowers for the Muskogee Farmers Market. She is a former board member of the Oklahoma/Arkansas Horticultural Industries Show. These days, she just plays in her home garden, and is a late-to-the-game Amaryllis enthusiast. Her presentation will include some of her favorite plants as well tips for their care and feeding.
Following the meeting will be a short business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
