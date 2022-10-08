Daughters of the American Revolution
Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Grant Foreman Room at the Muskogee Public Library.
The program "The DAR Members Website: An Overview, Including Using the GRS (Genealogical Research System) for Applications, Supplementals, and Other Genealogical Research" will be presented by Chapter Registrar Sue Tolbert. Sue became a member of DAR in 2005. Her application covered eight generations to her ancestor William Conrad of Maryland who was an Ensign in the Maryland militia and served as a guard at Fort Baltimore. He was a Revolutionary War Patriot who had not been previously proven and accepted by DAR. Sue is a professional genealogist and has served as chapter regent, vice regent and four terms as chapter registrar.
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
Information: Mary Downing, Chapter Regent, (918) 869-7891.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends Club
Oct. 14 — New Friends monthly meeting will be at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, starting at 10:30 a.m. Bring a snack to share with your friends. There will be no General Meeting in November. The group will meet again in December for Christmas fun. Planning for holiday projects will be done at this October meeting, so please plan to attend. Games and conversation are always on the agenda. For info or a ride, call Betty Tackett at (330) 234-7487.
• • •
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St., Muskogee. Kerin Barngrover, Blue Cross and Blue Shield senior government account representative, will be the guest speaker. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome. Information: (918) 351-4605.
