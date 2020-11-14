Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually with Zoom at 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Aislyn Hensley, who attends the University of Tulsa, will provide her national award winning patriotic message to the group. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as we discuss plans for the new year 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 pm at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Nov. 6 winners — Frank Morgan and Van Odom, first; Jerry Hird and Cathie Flanagan, second; Camp Bonds and Charlene Pruden third.
Nov. 9 winners — Ann Kent and Fran Martin were first; Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden, second; and Linda Stearns and Renee Tyrrell, third.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club would like to welcome the public to join members for the next meeting. It will be held Thursday at the Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 S. Spaulding Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. Masks, social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
Following social time and a brief business meeting our speaker will be Joan Wilcoxen. “Planting Art in your Garden” is the topic of Wilcoxen’s program. She will present info on materials you can use to create and preserve garden art and suggest ideas that can be incorporated into gardens of all sizes.
Born and educated in New York, Wilcoxen graduated with honors from Southampton College of Long Island University where she earned a Fine Arts degree. She studied with and became teaching assistant to Ilya Bolotowsky, a Russian American abstract artist whose works are featured in museums worldwide. Wilcoxen has won numerous awards for her paintings in various mediums, and has taught painting classes for many years.
Joan moved to Oklahoma to be closer to her sisters over 40 years ago and never looked back.
Joan has been included in Who’s Who in America, earned a fourth-degree Black Belt, is an AAU All American National Karate Champion, and was honored by the American Association of University Women as “Woman of the Year.” In 2015, she was chosen to receive the highest honor conferred upon a civilian by Altus Air Force Base.
