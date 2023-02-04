McIntosh County Democratic Party
McIntosh County Democratic Party will hold their General Monthly Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. We will meet at the Jim Lucas Public Library, 626 W. Gentry Ave., Checotah. Enter through the east door.
This month, the group will host Jim Haley as guest speaker.
• • •
Muskogee Area Quilters
Calling all quilters! Muskogee Area Quilt Guild is meeting Thursday, Feb. 12. We are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to share a love of quilts and the art of quilting. We meet at Grace Episcopal Church at Sixth and Court streets. Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m., when members may bring snacks to share. At 6:30, we have a general meeting, show and tell, and this month Teresa Marler from Broken Arrow is presenting a Quilt Label Trunk Show. See you there.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends Club
Feb. 10 — General meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 10 a.m. Come on in and catch up on what is happening and what is planned for the coming months. Bring a snack to share with all. For more info or transportation, call Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
• • •
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Guest speaker will be Samantha Cook, Muskogee Volunteers of America director. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.
Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
