Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Winners of the first game this year on April 2 were North-South Carolyn Rose and Ralph Parker, first; Linda Stearns and Charlene Pruden tied with John Overstreet and Susan Samples for second and third places. East-West Becky Powers and Bobbie Proctor were first, Marcia Owens and Robert Gaddy were second and Blaine Miller and Cathie Flanagan, third.
April 5 winners were Frank Morgan and Van Odom, first, Linda Stearns and Charlene Pruden, second; Phyllis Hearn and Carolyn Rose, third.
Muskogee Garden Club
Muskogee Garden Club will resume meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the OSU County Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St. Members and the public are encouraged to attend. The speaker this month is Nancy Gassaway. Nancy is a local resident who is active in both the Muskogee Garden Club and Muskogee County Master Gardeners. Nancy also is a member of Three Rivers Photography Club and Muskogee Shutterbugs Club. These four clubs keep her busy and active and have enhanced her experiences in both areas. Her topic "Photographing the Garden" will give insight into how these disciplines go hand-in-hand in enjoying nature.
