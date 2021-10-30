Muskogee New Friends

Nov. 3 — The “ Games and Dominoes” group will meet at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, they will move to the home of Betty Tackett for games. For more info, call Betty: (330) 234-7487.

