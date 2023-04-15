Green Country Duplicate Bridge
• April 7 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were first, Carolyn Hern and Kathy Martin second and Van Odom and Fran Martin were third.
• April 10 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first, Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn second while Cathie Flanagan and Becky Powers third.
Muskogee Garden Club
• The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to our next meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at the OSU Extension, 1440 S. Cherokee St. Speaking this month we have a joint effort from four Muskogee County Master Gardeners: Susie Lawrence, Trudy Sudberry, Karol Watson, and Nancy Gassaway. They will present a pictorial Power Point presentation entitled “Gardens of London, Rural England and the Cotswolds.” They will provide commentary and discuss highlights on the beauty and uniqueness of what these English gardens, and some in Paris, had to offer. Through their words and wonderful photography, we can join them on this great experience. Following the speakers will be a brief business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
