Coburn to perform in Stillwater

Soprano Sarah Coburn, a Muskogee native, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts in Stillwater.
Coburn, a recent inductee into the OSU Alumni Hall of Fame, will sing some of her favorite songs and arias.
She will be accompanied by Lyndon Meyer on piano, Violinist Rossitza Jekova-Gova also will perform. The program includes works by Liszt, Rossini, Rachmaninoff and Strauss.
Tickets begin at $30. Tickets are available at the McKnight Center website, or at this link, https://mcknightcenter.org/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=81CFB3FB-4600-4873-B1EB-DA4E0E6645F3&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=DEF92D09-CB08-42FD-8F40-F7637583D6B2
Center box office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and two hours prior to show time.
This production requires that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to wear a face mask. Masks must be worn at all times while visiting the center except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.
