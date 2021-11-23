Organizations, businesses, individuals and churches plan to serve free Thanksgiving feasts this Thursday.
Warner's community dinner, noon to 3 p.m. at Warner's First Baptist Church, is a community affair.
"There's a whole bunch of us that pitch in and make it happen," said Paula Girty, who helps coordinate the dinner.
She said about 30 people from various churches help out.
"The town manager comes and delivers meals. The fire department delivers meals," she said. "It's wonderful, seeing people from the community and surrounding communities get together and fellowship."
This is the seventh year the community has hosted a meal. Girty said it has always been big.
"The first year, we did it at the community center, and it just wasn't big enough, so we had to find a bigger spot," she said. "Last year, carry-outs and all, we served 300 meals."
About 100 people usually eat on site, Girty said, adding that people can eat in or have carry-out meals.
Meals include turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, and corn.
Lake Eufaula Veterans of Foreign Wars Women's Auxiliary continues its Thanksgiving dinner tradition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
"We serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings and desserts," said Auxiliary President Evelyn Mynheir. "We give back to our community in any way that we can."
She said the auxiliary has served the dinner since at least 2008.
"Until COVID happened, we averaged about 300," she said.
Sides include stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes. Dessert features a variety of pies, including chocolate, pecan, cherry, pumpkin, and apple.
The auxiliary also serves a free Christmas dinner, Mynheir said.
The Wagoner restaurant, Smokin' Sisters BBQ on Main, plans a Thanksgiving feast, so people won't have to eat alone, said owner Amy Matthews.
She said her main focus was people who "don't have anyone to spend the holiday with."
The meal will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, a roll and dessert.
"I know there are a lot of people, especially elderly people, who, I know they cannot travel or people cannot travel to them," she said. "And I don't want them to be alone for Thanksgiving."
Matthews said some Wagoner bakeries are offering cakes.
If you go
WHAT: Warner Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: First Baptist Church, 810 Second Ave.
WHAT: Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Lake Eufaula VFW Post 8798, 121182 Oklahoma 9.
DONATIONS APPRECIATED.
WHAT: Free Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Smokin' Sisters BBQ on Main, 112 S. Main St., Wagoner.
WHAT: Drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave. Drive-thru only. Not dine in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.