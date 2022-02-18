Corbell takes helm at OMHOF

After 40 years as a photographer, Tony Corbell said his new position leading the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame "is giving me a new bit of excitement."
"I've had a great high-energy career, I've been slowing down, and I'm ready to do something again," he said. "With my love of music, I'm excited about doing it. I really want to help elevate this place and the visibility."
Corbell has been OMHOF interim executive director since Jan. 1 and is expected to be named executive director soon.
"I've been on the board at the hall for about a year and have been interested in what the board has been up to for a long time," Corbell said. "Amy Love, who's been here for a very long time, is finally ready to step back a bit."
Corbell called OMHOF "a great little best kept secret."
"I want to contribute to it being more on people's radar in the state and in the region," he said. "I don't think the community knows we have live music here every Thursday night."
He said he's a good event planner and has a musical background.
"I think it's crying for more exposure," he said. "I think there is a handful of events we can do to bring more awareness. We can use a little bit of funding, from time to time, from the state perhaps."
He said he has many ideas to help raise the hall's visibility. One idea is a summer music program for children.
"This hall is empty during the week a lot," he said. "Lets fill it up with kids during the summer. We'll get some instructors and we'll do a week of guitar, a week of piano, a week of rock 'n' roll. At the end of the week they can have a concert and the whole community can come out and watch these kids perform."
One of Corbell's immediate tasks is the OMHOF induction ceremony and concert, set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. This year's inductees are rock fiddler Randy Crouch, Tulsa Sound guitarist Don White, Red Dirt band leader Mike McClure and the late jazz saxophonist Carlos Wesley "Don" Byas.
Corbell has had a music-filled life. He said he comes from a musical family and began playing drums around 11 or 12,
"I was the classic case of seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan and I remember thinking Ringo is pretty good, but I can be better," he recalled. "As a kid, I played in a lot of bands. As recent as this past year, there's a band of photographers I play with and we play at photo conferences all over the country."
He grew up in the Midland-Odessa area of west Texas and graduated high school in New Mexico.
"I came out of this small community and I got an offer to start photography with my brother-in-law, who was a photographer in the Navy. He had a studio," he said.
Corbell said he "took to photography like crazy."
He lived in San Diego for 27 years and was a professional photographer for 40 years. His photos have been featured in publications throughout the world. He has photographed U.S. presidents and sports celebrities. He also has lectured and taught photography.
The work took him all over the world.
"It involved me being on airplanes, and I'm tired of being on airplanes," he said. "I was traveling 100-plus days a year."
He said coming to the Muskogee area gave him an opportunity to slow down.
Meet Tony Corbell
AGE: 67.
HOMETOWN: Midland-Odessa area of west Texas.
EDUCATION: High school in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
PROFESSION: Interim executive director of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame; professional photographer.
FAMILY: Wife, Mandy; grown daughter in San Diego; two stepchildren.
HOBBIES: Photography and music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.