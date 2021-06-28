Muldrow residents Kim and Carrie Shepherd had long-range plans when they visited Fort Gibson's Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday.
"I need to fill my freezer," Carrie Shepherd said, adding that she wanted that sweetness "all year around."
Kim Shepherd said she planned to get "as many as we think we can fit in the freezer, two or three bushels."
Hundreds of others had different reasons for flocking to the Sweet Corn Festival, held Friday and Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
Lines formed at the intersection of Poplar and Lee streets to get roasted corn. Some wanted melted butter poured over their ears. On Saturday, a second line formed for succotash.
Nikki Ledbetter of Muskogee said she had never even heard of succotash before.
"This is our first year even knowing this was going on," she said.
David Shepherd of Muldrow is no stranger to the succotash. He said he especially likes "all the corn and vegetables mixed together."
Ryan Bowden spent much of Saturday morning at the succotash griddle, keeping the corn, squash, onions and sausage in separate piles.
"We just kind of let it cook separately, once it gets cooked more, we start frying it together," he said. "We've been frying the okra separate."
He said succotash sold quickly Saturday morning.
"We had kind of a hard time keeping up," he said.
David Shepherd said he and his family have come to Fort Gibson for sweet corn for the past three years.
Comparing it to Webbers Falls corn, he said, "I think Fort Gibson's is a little better."
"It's just really good sweet corn," said David's dad, Paul Shepherd.
Kim Shepherd said she likes the corn best when Paul smokes it. But boiling it also works.
Some people wanted to finish their corn in the shortest time possible. They competed in corn-eating contests Saturday night.
Buddies Trent Ruminer and Tyler Warren talked a little smack before smacking down on their two cobs of corn Saturday night. Despite their challenges and dares, the two lost to repeat champion, Brandon Baker. Tessie Heppel won the children's corn-eating contest.
