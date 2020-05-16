Muskogee Little Theatre and Muskogee Community Band seek to perform in mid-June after COVID-19 cut earlier performances.
MLT plans to present the musical "Grease" to a diminished audience June 12-21. It originally was scheduled for early May.
Executive Director Coni Wetz said the theater will reduce its audience capacity by 45 percent for the production. Individuals, couples or families will be spaced two seats and two aisles apart.
Tickets could go on sale at the end of May, first of June, she said.
Early in the rehearsals, "Grease" cast members practiced their music at home, with orchestration on their smartphones, Wetz said. "Choreographers posted multiple choreography videos for them to learn it at home."
Since returning to the theater, cast and crew members are wearing masks to practice and have their temperatures taken each time they go into the building, she said. They must immediately wash their hands and sit two seats apart in the auditorium.
MLT's upcoming summer camp, Disney's "Moana Jr.," will have fewer campers, smaller groups and more counselors, Wetz said. The camp is scheduled for June 22 to July 17 with performances July 16-19.
Scheduling is more iffy for the Community Band's annual Symphony in the Park at Honor Heights Park.
The band tentatively set a target date of June 19.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Joel Everett said the event is "on the schedule."
"But it's strictly if we meet the requirements of the time," Everett said, referring to city and state COVID-19 requirements. "And we don't know what that's going to be, so it may or may not happen, depending on what goes on."
Band Director Jerry Huffer said he wants the band to be prepared in case the event goes on as scheduled.
"If we don't plan to do it and they let us do it at the last minute, we won't be ready," Huffer said.
He said the band will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 2.
The show, "Big Screen, Small Screen," is to feature music from movies and television programs.
"We'll be playing with a smaller band, so we can spread out more," Huffer said. "We normally play with 70 to 75. We're going to try to get it down to about 40 if we can."
Symphony in the Park originally was set for May 30, he said.
