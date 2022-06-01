Craft beer festival draws 20 breweries

Beer lovers can expect lots more lagers, ales and stouts at this year's Real Okie Craft Beer Festival.
This year's festival, 6 p.m. Friday at Hatbox Event Center, is expected to feature more than 20 Oklahoma breweries, said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson. The 2021 festival hosted only 12 brewers.
Even with more breweries, people can expect a laid back atmosphere. That's why Iron Monk Brewing Co. owner David Monk likes the Muskogee festival.
"They put the time and energy into it to make everything smooth," he said. "People are always enthusiastic. It's one of the best, most laid back festivals we do every year."
Monk said "some of the larger ones can be pretty hectic because there are so many people."
"Muskogee is well attended, but not overwhelming," he said.
Several newcomers will be on tap, including Welltown Brewing of Tulsa, Kochendorfer Brewing of Duncan, Cross Timbers of Oklahoma City, and Broken Arrow Brewing Co.
Other breweries include 405 Brewing Co., Bricktown Brewery, BierKraft, Cabin Boys Brewery, Cross Timbers Brewing, FOAM Club (Fellowship of Oklahoma Ale Makers), Fat Toad Brewing Company, Good Cause Brewing, High Gravity Brewing Company and Pippin’s Taproom, Joy Thief Brewing Co., Lively Beerworks, Marshall Brewing, New Era Fine Fermentations (NEFF), Prairie Artisan Ales, Roughtail Brewing, Sky Dance Brewing Co., The Cape Brewing Company.
Pecan Creek Winery also is to have a booth.
For Monks, a Fort Gibson native, the festival can mark a homecoming.
"We always send somebody because that's my hometown area," Monks said. "I think I'm one of the few brewers in the state that started out in that area. I went to elementary, all the way through high school. Then I went to Northeastern."
Andolini's Pizzeria and MASA Tulsa will have food trucks. Micheal Rappe will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Festival proceeds benefit Friends of Honor Heights Park. The organization helps underwrite such events as the Garden of Lights held each December, as well as park improvements.
Friends of Honor Heights Park also helps underwrite events at the Papilion, Wilkerson said.
"They pay for the butterflies that are purchased for the Butterfly House, and they pay for all the flowers that are planted there over the summertime," he said. "They underwrite some of the educational events that happen out there."
Previous Craft Beer festivals were held at Honor Heights, Wilkerson said. "We outgrew the space. Once we got to the Event Center, we found we could do it inside, whether it's raining or not."
If you go
WHAT: Real Okie Craft Beer Festival.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 630 S. 40th St.
ADMISSION: $25 in advance, available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-real-okie-craft-beer-festival-tickets-306077224217; or $30 at the door.
