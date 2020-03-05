Crawfish Festival brings Cajun spirit to Tahlequah

Good times roll with hours upon hours of music and plenty of crawfish Saturday in Tahlequah.
The Second annual Crawfish Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Kroner and Baer Pub. The pub co-sponsors the festival with Linney Breaux Cajun Eatery.
A variety of area bands will play through most of the festival, said pub owner Chris Whytal.
"We have two bands that are that Cajun-type music," Whytal said. "They're at our heavier eating times.
The Three F's open the music at 12:30 p.m. Blue Bayou Band will play at 5:30 p.m.
Other bands, such as Doc Fell & Co., also will get in the Cajun spirit.
Doc Fell's guitarist, singer and songwriter, Dr. John Fell, said his group will bring in an accordion player for its Saturday night set.
"So we'll get a little Zydeco sound," he said. "We should have our full band, with the mandolin and accordion as the main instruments. Of course, guitar, drums and bass."
Fell said people can expect "a lot of energy" when his group plays. Doc Fell & Co specializes in original country rock songs.
"We typically get people dancing," he said. "We have a little Cajun flair to some of our songs, too.
The band plays the closing set at 9:30 p.m. But Fell said he expects a good crowd all day.
"People who came in a little hot and heavy will have a good chance to recuperate and come back in the afternoon," he said. "The cool thing is that there is music all day long. They're having a really stellar lineup of musicians, and of course, crawfish is a big thing.
Whytal said he sought to bring in an array of Tahlequah area artists.
"Doc Fell is pretty big in this area, R.C. and the Ambers," he said. "We've got a kid named Chance Chambers. He's a high school kid, and he's going to play for an hour. Pumpkin Hollow is kind of like a staple in this area."
Pumpkin Hollow adds Red Dirt to its country music. The group's Facebook page said the songs are performed by "country music's only all Cherokee Native American country band."
Whytal said he expects a good time throughout day.
"We're blocking the road there on Shawnee where it meets Muskogee Avenue," he said.
He said the first festival last year had a good turnout, even in cold, windy weather.
"We had about 500 or 600 people show up, so this year, we're expecting a better turnout," he said. "The weather's already looking a little better than last year."
This year's festival also features a booth where people can practice ax throwing.
"We have vendors coming out," Whytal said. "We'll have our little food truck open. We'll be serving up Louisiana beer and Budweiser products, Hurricanes, cocktails."
If you go
WHAT: Crawfish Festival.
WHEN: 11 a.m to midnight Saturday.
WHERE: Kroner and Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
MEAL TICKETS: $20 advance; $23 day of event. Meal Ticket includes: 2 pounds of Louisiana crawfish, corn, potatoes, breaux sauce dip and a drink (bottled water or soda).
