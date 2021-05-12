Cruis'n Angels move car show to Hatbox

Cruis'n Angels Car Club will offer a dry covered place to show off and look at cars Saturday at the 23rd annual Car Show.
The show will begin 8 a.m. Saturday at the Hatbox Event Center. The show is free to the public. Registration for entries is $20 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
Going indoors protects the cars and spectators from questionable weather, said Club President Gary Thomson.
"People who do car shows really like covered parking, but if it's misty they'll get wet," he said. "This way, it's indoors like the Darryl Starbird show."
Thomson said going indoors could be a "big bonus" compared to recent shows.
"You can go back almost 10 years, and we either get scared to death on rain, and it slows down our participation," he said.
He recalled one year when tornado sirens sounded just when awards were given out.
Organizers expect 100 to 200 entries, Thomson said.
The top five vehicles will win trophies and be featured on the 2022 car show T-shirt.
"That's kind of a big deal for a bunch of them," Thomson said.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three in each class.
"We have cars from 1900 to 2021 and they're broken up into 10-year groups," Thomson said. Each group will feature original and modified competitions. There also will be competitions for Corvettes, convertibles, imports and other car divisions.
There also will be several truck divisions including T-Buckets and rat rods. There also will be a motorcycle competition.
A variety of food trucks will be available.
Proceeds go to such programs as the Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee, Good Shepherd Clinic and Baptist Free Clinic.
If you go
WHAT: Cruis'n Angels Car Club 23rd annual Car Show.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 630 S. 40th St.
DAY OF SHOW REGISTRATION: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
ENTRY FEE: $20.
