Muskogee Cub Scouts Pack 622, chartered by Grace Episcopal Church, performed a community service project for the Muskogee Police Department. They collected and donated over 600 items for the officers' patrol cars, which they called police patrol car goody bags. The bags consisted of Gatorade, gum, mints, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, Kleenex, beef jerky, candy bars and bagged chips. The items were delivered to the police department on Oct. 15 where the scouts were met by Officer Brandon Garner and Officer Ron Mayes.
Cub Scouts assists Muskogee police officers
John Jefferson Matthews, of Porter, Oklahoma, was released from his mortal body, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 83. John was born February 9, 1937 in Hitchita, Oklahoma to Jay and Lucy Matthews. He attended Victor and Checotah Public Schools. He then continued on to Conners and North…
64, died Thursday 10/16/2020. Visitation Tuesday, 10/20/2020, 5PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service, 1:00PM Wednesday 10/21/2020 Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Jerry Wayne Moody, 74, of Fort Gibson, Viewing: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home Fort Gibson, OK 700 E Poplar St, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma 74434.
