Cub Scouts assists Muskogee police officers

Members of Muskogee Cub Scout Pack 622 pose for a picture at the Muskogee Police Department. Photo submitted by Melissa Ward.

Muskogee Cub Scouts Pack 622, chartered by Grace Episcopal Church, performed a community service project for the Muskogee Police Department. They collected and donated over 600 items for the officers' patrol cars, which they called police patrol car goody bags. The bags consisted of Gatorade, gum, mints, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, Kleenex, beef jerky, candy bars and bagged chips. The items were delivered to the police department on Oct. 15 where the scouts were met by Officer Brandon Garner and Officer Ron Mayes. 

