Young ladies 12 and younger can enjoy a night of elegance at Community Keepers Second Chance Daddy and Daughter Dance.

The dance, which has free admission, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

"We'll have a lot of fun, we're going to try to have a lot of giveaways," said dance organizer Darryl Brown. "We're going to have money giveaways, we're going to have the best dressed, a dance contest. We're going to try to have some door prizes. We're going try to have a red carpet for them to come in on."

Brown said he came up with the dance several years ago. He recalled seeing a social media post about a little girl whose daddy stood her up at another Daddy Daughter dance. 

"And I heard a couple of people say they couldn't afford the fee, so I tried to get everything free for the kids," he said. 

The first Second Chance Daddy and Daughter Dance was held in 2018.

After a few years of being canceled due to COVID-19 concern, the dance is back, Brown said. He expects between 100 and 125 people. 

Dance organizer Lori Thompson said this year's theme is princess, so visitors can expect to see a special princess there.

Fraternity brothers and masonic lodge members will be on hand to escort and dance with girls who have no father, she said.

If you go

WHAT: Community Keepers Second Chance Daddy and Daughter Dance. 

WHO: Girls 12 and younger with the men in their lives.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. 

ADMISSION: Free

