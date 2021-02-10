Dining Spotlight - Haskell Sunrise Cafe

Jodie Hampton of Haskell Sunrise Cafe talks about what is offered for eating pleasure at the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular breakfast item is our No. 2 breakfast. It is 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of meat plus biscuits and gravy or toast. For lunch, would be our Asian salad. It is a salad with breaded chicken, crunchy noodles, almonds, and a sweet Asian dressing."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We try to provide the best service in a quick, timely manner while providing the customers an atmosphere that feels close to home. Our goal is to know our customers and to give them an experience to where they will want to return for more delicious food. Breakfast is a food that people love to enjoy all day.
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our 'country fries' are an item that everyone must try, and customers love it when they do. It is french fries topped with shredded cheese and bacon covered in gravy, then topped with chicken."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch. We serve a full menu all day. We have a nice, relaxed atmosphere with unique menu items. Our waitresses are friendly and spread the hometown feel, which makes everyone feel welcome."
-- Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 624 S. Broadway, Haskell.
OWNER: Jodie Hampton.
HOURS: 6 a.m.-2 p.m., seven days a week.
PRICE RANGE: $1.35-$13.99.
SERVICES: Dine in, carryout or curbside.
PHONE: (918) 482-2079.
