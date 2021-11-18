Dining Spotlight — 4 Mile Stop and Cafe

Lisa Walkingstick, who owns 4 Mile Stop and Cafe in Fort Gibson along with her husband Robbie, talks about their restaurant.
What is your most popular menu item?
"Probably our breakfast. We serve breakfast every morning and it varies."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We treat our customers like family. They come in, they're regulars, they're here almost ever day."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"The Stix Mix. It's eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, cheese, mushrooms all mixed together — and white gravy on top."
Do you have any dessert items?
"Sometimes we'll have it, but we usually do not."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We're offering a free Thanksgiving dinner. We're serving at 11 a.m., and we're serving until we run out of food."
LOCATION: 1698 E. U.S. 62, Fort Gibson.
OWNER/MANAGER: Lisa and Robbie Walkingstick.
HOURS: 5 a.m.-10 p.m., grill closes at 8 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $7.99 and up.
SERVICES: Dine in, carry out.
ONLINE: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fourmilestop/
PHONE: (918) 478-4122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.