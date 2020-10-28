Dining Spotlight — Beaver Bar & Grill

What's your most popular menu item?
"We have a couple of popular menu items, our pizza is amazing and a huge seller. Our specialities would be the house pizza and chicken bacon ranch."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Our distinguishing feature in my opinion would be that we are literally on the water. It's a floating bar and grill. We stay open all winter, as well, and our regulars who stay on the marina and in the condos always come down on the weekends in summer or cold months."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our customers would absolutely love our bone-in chicken wings. They can pick from mango habanero, buffalo, garlic parmesan, barbecue sauces, or lemon pepper dry rub."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We don't have dessert, but we make our own pina coladas, strawberry banana daquiris, as well as a banana fudge bomb and orange cream sickle. Patrons love our frozen drinks — we get creative."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Something fun about us is when the place was built there was a beaver dam, and that's why it's called Beaver Bar and Grill."
LOCATION: 400 Lakeshore Drive, Eufaula.
OWNERS: Lynn and Ginger White; Manager: Kerensa Mara.
HOURS: Winter hours for kitchen —4 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; bar hours vary as long as we have business.
PRICE RANGE: $6-$18.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/beaverbaronlakeeufaula/
PHONE: (918) 550-2249.
