Jeanette Hunter of Bella Vita talks about the ambience of the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Philly and chicken bacon ranch calzones."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Handmade dough and daily specials of comfort food-type things."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Alpine meat lovers pizza."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"My specialties are mini cream pies: cherry cheesecake, peanut butter, Oreo, lemonade, and lime."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We were originally Lindenloft pizza and also Three Rivers Pizzeria. We are just open for lunch now, but we offer the same original alpine pizzas and garlic cheese bread that the original restaurants had."
LOCATION: In the food court of Fourth Street Market, 401 W. Broadway, suite 203 — also known as Shadow Wood Mall.
OWNERS/MANAGER: Jeanette Hunter.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $5 and up.
PHONE: (918) 688-2139.
