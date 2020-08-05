Dining Spotlight — Big Red Restaurant

Patty Watts takes us through some of the highlights at Big Red Restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Most famous for our BBQ, catfish and shrimp, voted number one in burgers, and our homemade pies."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We smoke all our own meat, scratch made breakfast, home cooking comfort foods and generous portions."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Big Red Slam (three meat BBQ sandwich - chopped beef, sliced beef and hot links)
"Our Breakfast beats any favorite you can name."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Home made pies made fresh daily."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Our mascot was designed by a random unnamed customer who had drawn the guy running with a burger in place of a football on a napkin once while eating."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: Keys
OWNER: Patty Watts.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
PRICE RANGE: $5-$18.
SERVICES: Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
ONLINE: www.bigredbbq.com
PHONE: (918) 456-0411.
