Danielle Adkins, one of the owners of the Black Pearl Floating Cafe in Wagoner, talks about the unique menu at the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our burgers. We patty them fresh and char grill them."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Most of our food is fresh made, we cut and batter or own chicken strips, cut cube and batter our own chicken fried steaks, make fresh yeast rolls, fresh cut and battered onion rings."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Catfish."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We have fresh baked cookies most of the time. About once a month I make fresh cinnamon rolls."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"If you are not from around here we have HUGE fish in front of the restaurant that you can feed. If you toss in one small piece of food several will swarm up for more food. We sell bags of fish food for $1."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 34561 E. 700 Road, Wagoner. Located on Whitehorn Cove Marina.
OWNERS: Danielle and Tommy Adkins — Danielle runs the place.
HOURS: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Note: Hours will change soon to winter hours.
PRICE RANGE: $5.99 to $11.99.
SERVICES: Food (breakfast, lunch and dinner); lounge next door where you can get an adult beverage and enjoy it with your dinner.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/Black-Pearl-Floating-Cafe-109478560666695
PHONE: (918) 462-7770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.