Dining Spotlight — Bootsie's Burgers & More

Paulette Logan, co-owner of Bootsie's Burgers & More along with her husband Vernon, talks about the pride of serving good food at their restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Philly Cheese Steak and Fajita Chicken sandwiches."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We take pride in making quality burgers. We stay competitive by making a variety of burgers such as bacon, chili, and our sunrise burger topped with bacon and an egg."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Philly Cheese Steak and Fajita Chicken sandwiches. I think customers would love these items, especially with ranch or buffalo sauce added on top."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We do serve a variety of desserts. We are proud to sell desserts prepared by Natasha Franklin of Tasty Treats. Her sweet potato and cream cheese mini pies are one of our best sellers."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Most people give me credit for being Bootsie. It is really my husband's nickname."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: Summit.
OWNERS: Vernon and Paulette Logan.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
SERVICES: No dine-in service because of COVID-19. Pick-up window or curb service only.
PRICES: Vary.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/Bootsies-Burgers-More-110191833882168
PHONE: (918) 682-0121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.